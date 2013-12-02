Global Automotive Bearing and Automotive Needle Roller Bearing Market 2014-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Global Automotive Bearing market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-automotive-bearing-market-2014-2018-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 7.42 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing Global Motorcycle market. The Global Automotive Bearing market has also been witnessing the increasing development of integrated bearings. However, the ongoing financial crisis in Europe could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Automotive Bearing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and the EMEA regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Automotive Bearing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Global Automotive Needle Roller Bearing market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-automotive-needle-roller-bearing-market-2014-2018-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 3.83 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing Global Automotive Bearing market. The Global Automotive Needle Roller Bearing market has also been witnessing the increasing demand of bearings from emerging economies. However, the recent economic slowdown in Europe could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Automotive Needle Roller Bearing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and the EMEA regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Automotive Needle Roller Bearing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will be the growth rate?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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