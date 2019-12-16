Global Automotive Camera Market Size to Rise at a CAGR Above 19% During 2019 to 2023

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Automotive cameras can be described as the onboard systems that are used to obtain the highest video quality as well as HDR images, enhance the visibility of internal and external scenes and also improve the worldwide awareness of the surroundings.



The global automotive camera market is expected to grow at approx. USD 19 Billion by 2023, at 19% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.



Automotive cameras are used to help drivers park, maneuver and analyze vehicle performance, thereby playing a vital role in the latest applications such as Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS), Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Lane Departure Warning Systems (LWDS) among others. Automotive cameras can be integrated with advanced computer vision algorithms, contributing majorly to the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).



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Types of Automotive Cameras



Sensing Camera



Sensing cameras offer an enhanced level of performance compared to the general-purpose driving cameras, in addition to catering to the needed automotive quality standards in the form of cost-effective solutions. Sensing cameras are intelligent safety systems consisting of two main components, the remote sensors that are backed by remote sensing technologies and the second one being the processing computer.



A remote sensor refers to the device that helps gather data about the real-world conditions with the use of sensors like ultrasonic sensors, cameras as well as radar. The processing computer works by obtaining data from sensing cameras and sensors, which ultimately helps them make decisions, and then transmit commands to the vehicle subsystems.



Infrared Camera



An infrared camera refers to a non-contact device that helps detect infrared energy or heat and then transforms it into an electronic signal. This electronic signal is then processed to generate a thermal image on the video monitor, following which it conducts temperature calculations. Latest technological developed have resulted in miniaturization, which can boost the demand for infrared cameras in the coming years. Another factor that can drive the cameras' demand is their ability to view across a long-wave infrared area, in addition to detecting objects in complete darkness. These cameras can also work in extreme and harsh weather conditions such as fog, snow and rain. Such benefits of infrared cameras help elevate the safety of autonomous vehicles.



Dashboard Camera



Dashboard cameras are also called onboard cameras that keep recording the view via a vehicle's front windscreen and in some cases, rear or other windows. One of the most crucial benefits of dashboard cameras is their accident recording properties, which helps catch vehicle collations on video. This ensures the presence of a witness around. Dashboard cameras or Dashcams are also kept on truck dashboards to help record front-facing videos. Dashcams are gaining immense momentum among private and commercial vehicle owners, given their broad range of benefits.



Latest Trends in Automotive Cameras



Automotive cameras are consistently on during the driving mode and in some cases, it is on even in the parking mode to track unauthorized movements or break-ins in the vehicle. On account of this, automotive cameras tend to drain the vehicle's battery or the external batteries, which leads to frequent replacements. As a result, a number of manufacturers are striving to come up with energy-efficient cameras that help tackle these challenges.



Some types of energy efficient cameras offer timer as well as voltage cut-off functions that switches off automatically when the timer is up. It switches off on its own even when the vehicle's battery voltage goes less than the cut-off value. Likewise, dashboard cameras embedded with built-in rechargeable batteries begin to record a video only when an impact is detected. The emergence of energy-efficient cameras is expected to be one of the significant automotive camera trends that could help capture the attention of a higher number of consumers across the globe.



Furthermore, single channel cameras do not have the ability to record rear-end collisions or any activity of the driver or the passengers inside the vehicle, or even vandalism of parked cars from the rear end or from the sides. Thus, the demand for multi-channel or dual-channel cameras has been on a rise and can help boost the sale of automotive cameras in the coming years.



Global Automotive Camera Market - Segmentation



The MRFR analysis is segmented into four key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;



By Camera Types : Comprises Infrared, Thermal and Digital among others.



By Application Types : Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Night Vision, Park Assist System, Pedestrian Detection, Driver Monitoring, andRoad Sign Recognition among others.



By Vehicle Types : Passenger car, Commercial, and Heavy Vehicles among others.



By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.



Regional Analysis:



The regional analysis of automotive camera market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World.



It has been observed that North America would be dominating the automotive camera market owing to high speed connectivity. Europe is also prominent market for product and will show immense growth in the installation of safety technologies in the passenger cars in Germany, UK, France, and Italy.



Asia Pacific will witness significant growth mainly in China, India, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea in light of rapid industrialization along with increasing number of automobile production. In addition, rising disposable income along with high standard of living of the consumers will propel growth of automotive camera market.



Industry/Innovation/Related News:



September 12, 2018: Lexus (Japan), the luxury vehicle division of automaker, Toyota announced the launch of digital outer mirrors (camera-based mirrors), calling it the world's first application of such kind. These camera-based mirrors will replace the traditional side mirrors with sleek digital cameras which will improve safety, visibility, and cabin solitude.



The idea has long been proposed by stylists and engineers wanting sleeker looks and improved safety; this will also improve a vehicle's fuel efficiency because the camera setups have lower wind resistance. Releasing these camera-based mirrors in Japan on the ES model, the automaker will review the market feedback before determining to the expansion of the system to the nameplates.



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TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 MARKET INTRODUCTION



1.1 INTRODUCTION



1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY



1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE



1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS



1.2.3 LIMITATIONS



1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



2.1 RESEARCH TYPE



2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH



2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH



2.4 FORECAST MODEL



2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST



2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION



3 MARKET DYNAMICS



3.1 INTRODUCTION



3.2 MARKET DRIVERS



3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES



3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES



3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS



4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS



5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS



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