Global Automotive Camera Market Will Reach at CAGR of 34.55% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Global Automotive Camera market to grow at a CAGR of 34.55 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the Global Automotive Safety Systems market. The Global Automotive Camera market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of camera-based advanced driver assistance systems. However, the high cost of automotive camera-based systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Automotive Camera Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Camera market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space re Continental AG, Delphi Automotive plc, Denso Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Aisin Group, Audiovox Corp., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Mobileye, TRW Inc., and Valeo SA.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



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Global and China CMOS Camera Module Industry Report, 2013



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The growth rate of cell phone camera pixels slows down, or even declines in 2013. Apple's iPhone 5S still employs 8-megapixel, instead of 13-megapixel adopted by other top cell phone vendors. In addition, several Chinese star models such as MEIZU's MX3 and BBK's Vivo X3 also have the respective resolution of 8-megapixel, indicating that the competition may shift from pixel value to pixel size. MX3 is equipped with Sony IMX179 Sensor and has the pixel size of 1.4?m; Vivo X3 is installed with Samsung 3H7 Image Sensor and has the same pixel size as MX3.



HTC ONE utilizes ST's VD6869 sensor chip with the pixel size of 2.0?m which was called as Ultral Pixel. Unless a 13-megapixel sensor with a greater pixel size is launched, Apple may also adhere to 8-megapixel.



Global Camera Module Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 - 2019



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Global Camera Module Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013- 2019," the global camera module market was worth USD 12.00 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 43.06 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2013 to 2019. Asia Pacific was the largest market for camera modules in 2012 due to countries such as China, India, Taiwan, Korea, Japan and Singapore supporting their growth. North America was the second largest market.



The market is primarily driven by increasing application of camera modules in smartphones and tablet PCs, automotive sector and rapidly improving technology in the camera module market. Improvement in smartphone pixels from 5 MP to 8 MP and further above 13 MP is expected to increase the market demand of camera modules globally.



Global CMOS Camera Lens Market 2012-2016



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Global CMOS Camera Lens market to grow at a CAGR of 9.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for CMOS camera lens from mobile phone manufacturers. The Global CMOS Camera Lens market has also been witnessing an increased preference for smartphones. However, the lack of awareness on the advancement in technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Automotive Camera Module Market 2012-2016



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Global Automotive Camera Module market to reach US$1,554.72 million by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for camera systems due to governmental regulations. The Global Automotive Camera Module market has also been witnessing advancements in the product development ability. However, camera systems limited to the Premium Vehicles segment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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