Global Automotive Camera Module Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Camera Module market to reach US$1,554.72 million by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for camera systems due to governmental regulations. The Global Automotive Camera Module market has also been witnessing advancements in the product development ability. However, camera systems limited to the Premium Vehicles segment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Automotive Camera Module market, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Camera Module market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Audi AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Fiat S.p.A., and Ford Motor Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co., PSA Peugeot Citroen, Toyota Motor Corp., and AB Volvo.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

