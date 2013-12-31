Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Global Automotive Catalyst Market 2014-2018



Global Automotive Catalyst market to grow at a CAGR of 11.62 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for clean fuels. The Automotive industry is growing at a rapid pace and an increasing number of stringent regulations are coming into effect. This has resulted in a high demand for catalysts that are used in catalytic converters in vehicles to reduce emissions. The Global Automotive Catalyst market has also been witnessing the increasing focus on bringing new innovative products and technology to the market place. However, the volatility of the raw material prices, which in turn results in the rise of finished product prices, could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Automotive Catalyst Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and EMEA regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Automotive Catalyst market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space are BASF SE, Catalar Corp., Johnson Matthey plc, and Umicore S.A.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Catalytic Solutions Inc., Clean Diesel Technologies Inc., DCL International Inc., HaldorTopsoe A/S, Nanox Inc., and N.E. Chemcat Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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