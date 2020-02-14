Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Summary



The key players covered in this study

Angotan Auto Parts

Spring Works Utah Inc.

Draco Spring Mfg. Co.

MHC Linkway Auto Parts Limited

Sanwim Auto Parts

Jinzhou Jinheng Automotive Safety System Co., Ltd

Nardrun Electronic Technology Co., Ltd



Overview

Clock springs are known by many names including coil assembly, clock spring coil, coil spring unit, cable reel assembly, and contact reel. The main function of the clock spring coil is to allow a vehicle's steering wheel to be turned while keeping the electrical connection connected to other apparatus like airbags. These come in various sizes and embed a unique electric conductor tape which is fitted in a plastic retainer.



The rising investment in research and development of intelligent airbags is a promising development in the market. Promising smart bags on the horizon include airbags-laden with sensors which can predict crashes. Other experimentations include Mercedes's plans to launch an airbag that can automatically trigger breaking overriding the driver.



Honda demonstrated new airbags in a 2018 expo, which can form a cradle to protect a driver's head during collisions. Suzhou Yidaibao Intelligent Technology Company in China is building airbags designed especially to protect the elderly. The rising innovation in airbags and growing horizons of electric vehicles will boost growth in the global automotive clock spring market.



Segmentation

The global automotive clock spring market report is segmented on the basis of application into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. In a recently passed 2016 legislation, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) revised earlier regulations regarding seat belts for commercial vehicles. The new rules mandate the use of seat belts on public roads across the United States. Additionally, it also holds motor carriers and drivers response, for the safety of passengers. This has resulted in major growth for the automotive clock spring market with rising sophistication, and opportunities in the market. Moreover, the market report will also delve specifically into types including carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steel, and superalloy.



Geographical Analysis

The automotive clock spring market report will cover various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The automotive clock spring market in North America promises major growth as electric vehicles continue to drive sales, and provide more opportunities for innovation, sensor-based tracking, and better safety systems. The growing vehicle sales in India and China are also expected to drive growth in the Asia Pacific region.



Industry News

Volkswagen recalled nearly 56,000 cars including models like Golf sportWagens, Jettas, and Tiguans due to defective rear coil springs. The failure of these springs is not limited to Volkswagen alone. Honda also recalled over 130,000 vehicles due to critical issues like sudden deployment of airbags. These losses and loss of credibility for automakers is a major paint-point in the automotive clock spring market, despite robust investment in research. The on-going recalls, and developments like electric vehicles on the horizon can be a major opportunity for innovation for new players in the automotive clock spring market.



