Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 11.65 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased awareness about latest technologies. The Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics market has also been witnessing the emergence of in-car 3D entertainment. However, intricate software and hardware designs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics market in Europe, the Americas, and the APAC region, its market growth, and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Alpine Electronics Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corp., and Harman International Industries Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Bosch Pioneer, Delphi Visteon Corp., Johnson Control, Magnetic Marelli, Nippon Seiki, Panasonic Corp., Visteon Corp., Valeo, and Yazaki.

