Global Automotive Component Outsourcing Market 2012-2016 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Component Outsourcing market to reach US$855 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing Global Automobile market. The Global Automotive Component Outsourcing market has also been witnessing increasing exports from emerging countries. However, stringent emission norms cost could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Automotive Component Outsourcing market, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Component Outsourcing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Denso Corp., Magna International Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Continental AG, Johnson Controls Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Faurecia S.A.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

