Global Automotive Composite Market 2012-2016

Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Composites market to grow at a CAGR of 7.83 percent over the period 2012-2016. The weight reduction measures taken by automobile manufacturers is one of the key factors contributing to this market growth. The market has also been witnessing increasing use of carbon fiber composites. However, high automotive composite costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Automotive Composites Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Automotive Composites market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Gurit Holding AG, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., TOHO Tenax Co. Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are 3M Co., Advanced Composites Group, AGY Holding Corp., BASF SE, Cytec Industries Inc., Hexcel Corp., Huntsman International LLC, SGL Group, Umeco plc, and Zoltek Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



