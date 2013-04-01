Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Automotive Electronic Brake System market to grow at a CAGR of 7.34 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the benefits of electronic brake systems. The Global Automotive Electronic Brake System market has also been witnessing the emergence of next-generation electronic brake systems. However, higher cost decrease investment in electronic brake systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Automotive Electronic Brake System market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe and Asia; it also covers the Global Automotive Electronic Brake System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Advics Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Brembo S.P.A, Knorr-Bremse AG, and Meritor Wabco Vehicle Control Systems.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



