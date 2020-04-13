Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- With an increasing number of luxury and autonomous vehicles fitted with advanced features and ADAS, automotive electronics control unit market has come to register a steady growth in the recent decade. Remarkably, the global shipments of automotive electronics control units are expected to record a CAGR of 6% over 2018-2024 with the overall automotive electronics control unit market size anticipated to surpass $95 billion by 2024.



Luxury vehicles, in an effort to increase their efficiency, appeal and to gain a competitive edge, have introduced an increasing number of ECUs that range from advanced driving assistance benefits to 360º radar sensing. With the privileges of luxury cars being in demand among all car owners, ECUs have come to be used in most high and mid segment vehicles as well. The increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles are also trends that would positively impact the growth of the automotive electronics control unit industry in the coming years. In electric vehicles ECUs include control unit degradation which is designed for the deactivation of unnecessary elements and improvement of electric function management, safety and energy consumption.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/109



However, ECUs are also deployed in commercial and utility vehicles that are designed to provide IoT-based functions that control and manage overall engine capacity functions. ECUs are in demand in commercial vehicles where they are needed to complex handling and control of components such as door modules. High consumption of the commercial as well as passenger vehicles is thus likely to escalate the growth of automotive electronics control unit market.



Battery electric vehicles, that are keener on being energy efficient, have come to deploy an increasing number of ECUS, accounting for 30% of the total unit of shipments in 2017. But several countries across the world are now trying to bring down emission levels in the atmosphere which is encouraging governments to undertake initiatives and programs that are being directly responsible for the increased adoption of ECUs and the eventual growth of the automotive electronics control unit market. Major automobile manufacturers are working to support such government initiatives and increasing the adoption of ECUs in their vehicles.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



1.Advics Co., Ltd.

2. Altera Corporation

3. Delphi Technologies

4. Atmel Corporation

5. Voxx International Corporation

6. Broadcom, Inc.

7. Bosch Group

8. Calsonic Kansei Corporation

9. Continental AG

10. Denso Corporation

11. The Dow Chemical Company

12. Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

13. Hyundai Mobis

14. Infineon Technologies

15. Lear Corporation

16. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

17. Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

18. Panasonic Corporation

19. Texas Instruments Incorporated

20. ZF Friedrichshafen AG



Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/109



Europe automotive electronics control unit market is expected to record a CAGR of 5% over 2018-2024. The substantial growth can be credited to the large number of reputed automobile manufacturers in located in Italy, Germany and France. Additionally, increasing government legislation and supportive policies for the encouragement to bring down emission levels are further anticipated to propel the automotive electronics control unit market share.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4 Automotive ECU Market, By Capacity

4.1 Key trends by capacity

4.2 16-bit

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 - 2024

4.3 32-bit

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 - 2024

4.4 64-bit

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 – 2024



Chapter 5 Automotive Electronics Control Unit Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Key trends by vehicle type

5.2 Passenger vehicles

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 - 2024

5.3 Utility vehicles

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 - 2024

5.4 Commercial vehicles

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 – 2024



Chapter 6 Automotive ECU Market, By Mode

6.1 Key trends by mode

6.2 Autonomous vehicles

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 - 2024

6.3 Conventional vehicles

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 - 2024

6.4 Semi-autonomous vehicles

6.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 – 2024



Chapter 7 Automotive Electronics Control Unit Market, By Propulsion Type

7.1 Key trends by propulsion type

7.2 BEVS

7.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 - 2024

7.3 Hybrid vehicles

7.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 - 2024

7.4 ICE vehicles

7.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 - 2024



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/automotive-ECU-market-report



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.