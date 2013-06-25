Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Automotive Electronics Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 3.31 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for entertainment devices. The market has also been witnessing a growth through integration of electronics in vehicles. However, decreased investment in automotive electronic devices due to its high cost could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Automotive Electronics market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Automotive Electronics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Alpine Electronics Inc., Denso Corp., Delphi Automotive plc, JVC Kenwood Corp., Panasonic Corp., and Pioneer Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Audiovox Corp., Blaupunkt GmbH, Continental AG., Denon Corp., Magellan, Niles Electronics, Onkyo Corp., and Visteon Corp.

