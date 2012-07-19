Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Automotive Embedded Telematics market to grow at a CAGR of 32.80 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors for this growth is the numerous benefits offered by automotive embedded telematics to end-user as well as automobile manufacturers. The Global Automotive Embedded Telematics market has also been witnessing the decrease in the average price of OEM automotive embedded telematics. However, issues related to data security are acting as a barrier to the growth.



TechNavio's report, the Global Automotive Embedded Telematics Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Automotive Embedded Telematics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the entire range of automotive embedded telematics available in the Global Original Equipment Manufacturing Automotive Embedded Telematics market and Global Aftermarket Automotive Embedded Telematics market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motor Co., and Toyota Motor Corp. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Audi AG, Fiat S.p.A, Chrysler Group LLC, Peugeot S.A., Volvo AB, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Co, and Daimler AG.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?



What key trends is this market subject to?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/global-automotive-embedded-telematics-market-2011-2015-report-552493