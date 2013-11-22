Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Automotive Halogen Lighting Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Halogen Lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 1.24 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the easy accessibility across all geographies. The Global Automotive Halogen Lighting market has also been witnessing the continuing adoption of halogen lamps in low-cost vehicles. However, the excess generation of heat by halogen lamps could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Automotive Halogen Lighting Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and the EMEA regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Automotive Halogen Lighting market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co., Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Magneti MareIli S.p.A., and Valeo S.A.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Changzhou Jiadun Lighting Co. Ltd., DEPO AUTO PARTS IND. Co. Ltd., Ichikoh Industries Ltd., Samlip Corp., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., TAYIH Industrial Co., TYC Genera Corp., Visteon Corp., and ZIZALA Lichtsysteme GmbH.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146632/global-automotive-halogen-lighting-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###