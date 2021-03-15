DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- Automotive HUD Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



One of the major key drivers that is contributing to the growth of the global automotive Head Up Display market includes the increasing awareness related to passenger and vehicle safety. The safety of the passengers and vehicles is becoming an crucial factor for consumers and there has been an increase in the number of regulations launched to improve vehicle safety. As per the Global status report on road safety 2018 introduced by the WHO, total number of annual road traffic deaths touched 1.35 million. Road traffic injuries is considered as a vital factor for the death of people between the age group of 5-29 years. This is surging the market growth.



Distraction is a leading cause of accidents since the drivers often take their eyes off the road to read an instrument cluster. A head-up display is placed in the line of sight and offers information, which includes speed, navigation, and other data related to the driving assistance. The output generated by the HUD reduces the distraction and allows the driver to concentrate more on driving. All these features of HUD are surging OEMs to opt for HUD in vehicles. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.



On the other hand, the need for greater space for the installation of HUD in the cockpit is hampering the growth of the market. In addition to this, the lack of brightness, luminance, and high-power consumption related the head-up display will further hinder the market growth.



Request for a FREE Sample Report on Automotive HUD Market



Automotive HUD Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Continental AG

- Robert Bosch GmbH

- Denso Corporation

- Panasonic Corporation

- Nippon Seiki Co.

- Visteon Corporation

- YAZAKI Corporation

- PIONEER

- Garmin Ltd.

- LG Display Co., Ltd.



Vehicle Type Segment Drivers



The passenger cars is expected to witness a faster CAGR over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the higher production and sales of passenger cars. Moreover, the rising adoption of advanced technologies by users in passenger cars is further driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the strong demand for premium and convenience features is supporting the OEMs to provide features in their vehicles.



To Know More About Automotive HUD Market



Automotive HUD Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by HUD Type:



- Windshield

- Combiner



Segmentation by Technology:



- Conventional HUD

- Augmented Reality (AR) HUD



Segmentation by Vehicle Type:



- Passenger Cars

- Commercial Vehicles



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



About GMI Research



GMI Research is one of the leading market research and consulting company that offers consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized market research reports. We help our client to make informed business decisions and provide market intelligence studies related to the various industries such as automotive, energy, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and other sectors. Our research teams include seasoned analysts and researchers have hands-on experience in every regions, including Asia-pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Our market research report provides in-depth analysis, which contains refined forecasts, a bird's eye view of the competitive landscape, factors impacting the market growth, and several other market insights to aid companies in making strategic decisions. Featured in the 'Top 20 Most Promising Market Research Consultants' list of Silicon India Magazine in 2018, we at GMI Research are always looking forward to help our clients to stay ahead of the curve.