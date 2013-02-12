Global Automotive Head-Up Display Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast Global Automotive Head-up Display market to grow at a CAGR of 28.61 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the Increasing customer awareness about vehicle safety. The Global Automotive Head-up Display market has also been witnessing the increasing penetration of head-up displays in the Mid-range Car segment in the coming years. However, head-up display is currently limited to premium cars which could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Automotive Head-up Display Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Automotive Head-up Display market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Audi AG, BMW AG, Daimler AG, and General Motors Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co., PSA Peugeot Citroen, Toyota Motor Corp., Mercedes-Benz, Continental AG, Delphi Corp., Denso Corp., Pioneer Corp., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., and Micro Vision Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

