Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Heat Exchanger market to grow at a CAGR of 8.01 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing Global Automotive Components market. The Global Automotive Heat Exchanger market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for lightweight automotive heat exchanger materials. However, increasing cost-cutting measures taken by various automobile manufacturers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Heat Exchanger market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Behr GmbH & Co. KG, Denso Corp., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Calsonic Kansei Corp., Delphi Automotive plc, Modine Manufacturing Co., Radiadores Ordez SA, Setrab AB, and Spectra Premium Industries Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Behr GmbH & Co. KG, Denso Corp., Valeo SA, Visteon Corp., Calsonic Kansei Corp., Delphi Automotive plc, Modine Manufacturing Co., Radiadores Ordez SA, Setrab AB, and Spectra Premium Industries Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127753/global-automotive-heat-exchanger-market-2012-2016.html



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