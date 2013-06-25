Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Automotive HVAC Systems Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Automotive HVAC Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.43 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing Global Automotive Thermal System market. The Global Automotive HVAC Systems market has also been witnessing an increased adoption of automatic HVAC systems. However, the increasing product complexity poses a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Automotive HVAC Systems market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Automotive HVAC Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Behr GmbH and Co. KG, Denso Corp., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Calsonic Kansei Corp. and Delphi Automotive plc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



Behr GmbH & Co. KG, Denso Corp., Valeo SA, Visteon Corp., Calsonic Kansei Corp. and Delphi Automotive plc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/107800/global-automotive-hvac-systems-market-2012-2016.html