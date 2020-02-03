Global Automotive Hybrid Transmission System Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Automotive Hybrid Transmission System Market (Vehicle Type - Full HEVs, Mild HEVs, and PHEVs): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025



Automotive Hybrid Transmission System Market: Driver and Opportunities



The automotive hybrid transmission system is defined as a system that transfers the power from engine to the wheels for driving a hybrid vehicle. Hybrid vehicles have multiple forms of motive power. Transmission efficiency, high-efficiency engine ranges, and highly responsive gear changes are the basic functions of any transmission system to achieve. These all functions have been implemented by Toyota by reducing the mechanical loss, wider gear range, and improved shift tracking.



In Feb 2018, the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), 6-speed manual transmission, 2.0-liter engine, 2.0-liter hybrid system, and 4WD systems have been developed by the Toyota Motor Corporation for the cars. This provides superior fuel efficiency. The hybrid system reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions up to 35%, equivalent to more than 50% increase in fuel economy. These studies have been done by the International Council on Clean Transportation.



The increasing demand for the eco-friendly vehicles, which runs only on the electricity, hybrid and other sources such as biofuel, hydro fuel, is the factor driving the automotive hybrid transmission system market. Increasing development of the advanced transmission system by the OEMs and an increasing number of key players for the hybrid vehicle is some supporting key factors propelling the market growth.



Moreover, increasing awareness in the customer regarding the hybrid vehicle is also boosting the automotive hybrid transmission system market. However, the high cost of the automotive hybrid transmission system is the factor hampering the market growth. The increasing number of automobiles globally offers favorable challenges in the automotive hybrid transmission system market.



Automotive Hybrid Transmission System Market: Competitive Landscapes



Geographically, Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the automotive hybrid transmission system market due to the increasing production as well as the sale of the hybrid vehicle and electrical vehicle. As of 2019, Japan is ranked as the market leader of the automotive hybrid transmission system market. Europe holds the second largest market share in this market owing to the increasing number of hybrid vehicles. North America is expected to reach dominate the market in the forecast period.



Segment Covered



The report on the global automotive hybrid transmission system market covers segments such as vehicle type. On the basis of vehicle type, the sub-markets include full HEVs, mild HEVs, and PHEVs.



Companies Profiled:



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Eaton Corporation Inc, JATCO Ltd, Magna International Inc., Schaeffler Group, and other companies.



