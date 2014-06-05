Global Automotive Infotainment OS Market Research 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Automotive Infotainment OS Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.



Automotive infotainment is the blend of entertainment and information systems in automobiles. An infotainment system includes in-vehicle navigation, audio, video and internet. It also includes embedded and mobile navigation systems, telematics systems and video systems that are used by passengers or when the car is parked. These infotainment work on the operating systems or the platforms provided by the OS vendors. The infotainment OS facilitate in providing benefits of infotainment systems such as increased driver productivity, improved routing and scheduling, and reduced operating costs. In addition, continuous innovation in wireless communication services and technology has paved the way for the growth of automotive infotainment OS.



Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Infotainment OS market to grow at a CAGR of 21.43 percent over the period 2013-2018.



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Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Automotive Infotainment OS market for the period 2014-2018. This report considers 2013 as the base year. It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors, which excel in developing automotive infotainment OS. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the Global Automotive Infotainment OS market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Global Automotive Infotainment OS Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report is focused only on Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Infotainment OS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.



Key Region

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



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Key Vendors

- Blackberry Inc.

- Google Inc.

- Green Hills Software Inc.

- Microsoft Corp.

- Wind River Systems Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors

- Continental Corp.

- Green Hill Software Inc.

- Linux Works Inc.

- Mentor Graphics Inc.

- MontaVista Software

- Wind River Systems Inc.



Market Driver

- Growing Popularity of Smart Cars



Market Challenge

- Distraction Caused to Drivers by HMI Solutions



Market Trend

- Growth Prospects in Emerging Markets



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?