Global Automotive Interiors Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Global Automotive Interiors market to reach US$325.12 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in automotive production and sales. The Global Automotive Interiors market has also been witnessing increasing partnerships and alliances. However, the increasing raw material cost could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Automotive Interiors market, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the North America, EMEA, APAC, and Rest of World regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Interiors market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Faurecia S.A., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., and Visteon Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are International Automotive Components Group , Calsonic Kansei Corp., Magna International Inc., Hanil Automotive, Lear Corp., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Toyota Boshoku Corp., TS Tech Co. Ltd, Tachi-S Co. Ltd., NHK Spring Co. Ltd. Brose Group, Dymos Inc., and Takata Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

