Global Automotive Lighting Market Expected to Reach CAGR of 5.49% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Global Automotive Lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 5.49 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased usage of LED lighting. The Global Automotive Lighting market has also been witnessing the increasing popularity of neon lights. However, the snowballing prices of the raw materials used could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Automotive Lighting Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Lighting market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co., Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Magneti MareIli S.p.A., and Valeo SA.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Changzhou Jiadun Lighting Co. Ltd., Depo Auto Parts Ind. Co. Ltd., Samlip Corp., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Ichikoh Industries Ltd., TAYIH Industrial Co., TYC Genera Corp., Visteon Corp., and Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?click my link



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This LED lighting shipment analysis is based on consideration of the metrics for the total number of lights shipped with a likely penetration analysis. Interviews with distributors, vendors, and users provide means for triangulation of data to achieve an accurate look at the market. Interviews include contact with distributors and analysts worldwide.



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