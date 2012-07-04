Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- The Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery market is expected to reach US$9.6 billion by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand from electric vehicle manufacturers. The Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery market has also been witnessing support from various governments across the world. However, confidence of consumers regarding lithium-ion batteries is cynical which poses the biggest challenge in the Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery market.



The Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Asia, North America, and Europe regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Build Your Dream Co. Ltd., SANYO Electric Co. Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. Other vendors mentioned in the report are LG Chem, China BAK Battery Inc., Panasonic, by Hitachi Maxell, Amperex Technology, A123Systems, Valence Technology, Boston-Power, Advanced Battery Technologies, GS Yuasa, Lithion, and Yardney.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/85160/global-automotive-lithium-ion-battery-market-2011-2015.html