Global Automotive Magnetic Sensors Market Trends and Forecast Research Report 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Global Automotive Magnetic Sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 7.44 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for automobiles. The Global Automotive Magnetic Sensors market has also been witnessing an increasing number of government initiatives across the world with respect to passenger safety. However, the recent economic slowdown could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-automotive-magnetic-sensors-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Automotive Magnetic Sensors Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Automotive Magnetic Sensors market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Asahi Kasei Corp., Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Diodes Inc., Melexis Microelectronic Systems, and NXP Semiconductors N.V.



Buy a copy of this report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=169128&type=S



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Visit@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/