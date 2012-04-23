Global Automotive MEMS Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- The Global Automotive MEMS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is government mandates for safety systems in automobiles. The Global Automotive MEMS market has also been witnessing an increase in applications in Tire pressure monitoring systems. However, the high competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Automotive MEMS market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive MEMS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the market for all types MEMS devices across the Automotive segment.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Sensata Technologies Inc Denso Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH and Freescale Semiconductor Inc.



