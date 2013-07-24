Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Microcontrollers market to grow at a CAGR of 0.69 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for electronic content in vehicles. The Global Automotive Microcontrollers market has also been witnessing the advent of next-generation microcontrollers. However, the increasing design complexity of microcontrollers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in Europe, North America, China, Japan, India, and the Rest of World; it also covers the Global Automotive Microcontrollers market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Fujitsu Ltd. and STMicroelectronics.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Fujitsu Ltd. and STMicroelectronics.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127752/global-automotive-microcontrollers-market-2012-2016.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###