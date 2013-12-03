Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Global Automotive Needle Roller Bearing Market 2014-2018



Global Automotive Needle Roller Bearing market to grow at a CAGR of 3.83 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing Global Automotive Bearing market. The Global Automotive Needle Roller Bearing market has also been witnessing the increasing demand of bearings from emerging economies. However, the recent economic slowdown in Europe could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-automotive-needle-roller-bearing-market-2014-2018



Global Automotive Needle Roller Bearing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and the EMEA regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Automotive Needle Roller Bearing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are JTEKT Corp., NSK Ltd., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, and Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are C&U Group, Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Minebea Co. Ltd., Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., NTN Corp., Wafangdian Bearing Group Corp., and Xiangyang Automobile Bearing Co. Ltd.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/180017



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Latest Reports:



Medical Transcription Services Market (History and Physical Report, Discharge Summary, Operative Note or Report, Consultation Report and Others & MT Outsourcing and Offshoring) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/medical-transcription-services-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



The report covers the market analysis for various medical transcription reports offered by medical transcription service providers to end users such as healthcare institutes, clinics, hospitals and other eligible professionals. Medical transcription has greatly increased the volume and quality of healthcare documentation globally. It has also helped in improving healthcare services output and patient care facilities in both developed and developing countries. The stakeholders for this study include market players who provide medical transcription services and develop software used in medical transcription and in recording patient information.



The global medical transcription services market on the basis of service types is categorized into patient history, discharge summary, consultation records, operative records and other diagnostic reports. This study also further categorizes this market by the modes of procuring these services namely, outsourcing and offshoring. The market overview section of the report demonstrates the details of the market dynamics and market trends such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this field. Impact factors such as market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have also been explained in the market overview section of the report in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical transcription services market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176556



In terms of geographical distribution, the global medical transcription market has been classified into four geographical areas, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The study further offers recommendations and highlights the key barriers that exist in the market, which would be useful for the current and future market players to sustain and grow in the global medical transcription market. This report concludes with the company profiles section which includes key information about the major players in this market. Some of the key players profiled in this report include Nuance Communications, Inc., MModal, Inc., Acusis, LLC, Transcend Services, Inc., TransTech Medical Solutions, Precyse Solutions LLC, iMedX Information Services Pvt. Ltd. and others



Multiplexed Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/multiplexed-diagnostics-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



Multiplexed diagnostics is the process of simultaneous detection of multiple biomarkers in a single sample. Multiplexed assays are gaining high acceptance in clinical diagnostic research as they provide benefit of analyzing several biomarkers simultaneously and with better predictive value than that with single analyte. Adoption of multiplexing methods in immunoassays, genomics and protein analysis are gaining potential application in the field of research while gathering acceptance in research, laboratory investigations.



The global multiplexed diagnostics market is categorized as follows:



Application and products:



- Infectious disease diagnostics

- Pre/post natal genetic screening

- Oncology diagnostics

- Pharmcogenomics and other applications

- Identity diagnostics

- Others



Technology



- Forward-phase multiplexed immunoassays

- Reverse-phase multiplexed immunoassays

- Planar microarrays

- Bead?based microarrays

- Others



At present, North America dominates the global multiplexed diagnostics market and is followed by Europe. Emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America are also expected to undergo rapid growth in this market owing to benefits such as time saving and cost reduction in diagnostics.



Some of the major factors driving the market for multiplexed diagnostics include high demand for improving diagnosis and predicting treatment response. Other factors propelling the market growth are technological advances in multivariate diagnosis methods, continuous addition of novel and innovative biomarkers and an intensive effort to clinically validate these multiplexed diagnostic tests. However, dicey reimbursement policies, vague business models and ever increasing competition among the current market players may pose a challenge to the multiplexed diagnostics market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/179986



Some of the key players contributing to the multiplexed diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., ELITech Group, CytoCore, Inc., Life Technologies Corporation, Genzyme Corporation, GE Healthcare, Novartis Diagnostics, Hologic Inc., Illumina, Inc., MiraiBio, Inc., Myriad Genetics QIAGEN N.V, Roche Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Tecan Group Ltd. and Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://marketresearchreportsbiz.blogspot.com/