Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Automotive NVH Materials Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials market to grow at a CAGR of percent over the period 4.82 percent. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the demand for comfort and safety in automobiles. The Global Automotive NVH Materials market has also been witnessing the increasing availability if innovative natural NVH materials. However, the increase in the demand for fuel-efficient automobiles could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive NVH Materials market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include 3M Co., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., and Hunstman Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Anand NVH Products Pvt. Ltd., Assan Hanil, Avon Group, Bayer AG, Borealis AG, Borgers AG, BSW, CTA Acoustics Inc., DuPont Materials, Eagle Industries Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., ExxonMobil Chemical, Fagerdala World Foams, Henkel Teroson India Ltd., Hutchinson SA, International Automotive Components, John's Manvill, Lanxess AG, MBM Resources Berhad, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Owens Corning, Recticel, Roush Industries Inc., Soucy Baron Inc., Ticona, and Wolverine Advanced Materials LLC.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



3M Co., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., and Hunstman Corp., Anand NVH Products Pvt. Ltd., Assan Hanil, Avon Group, Bayer AG, Borealis AG, Borgers AG, BSW, CTA Acoustics Inc., DuPont Materials, Eagle Industries Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., ExxonMobil Chemical, Fagerdala World Foams, Henkel Teroson India Ltd., Hutchinson SA, International Automotive Components, John's Manvill, Lanxess AG, MBM Resources Berhad, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Owens Corning, Recticel, Roush Industries Inc., Soucy Baron Inc., Ticona, and Wolverine Advanced Materials LLC.



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