Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Global Automotive NVH Materials Market 2012-2016



Global Automotive NVH Materials Market(http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-automotive-nvh-materials-market-2012-2016) Materials market to grow at a CAGR of percent over the period 4.82 percent. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the demand for comfort and safety in automobiles. The Global Automotive NVH Materials market has also been witnessing the increasing availability if innovative natural NVH materials.



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Global Automotive NVH Materials Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive NVH Materials market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include 3M Co., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., and Hunstman Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Anand NVH Products Pvt. Ltd., Assan Hanil, Avon Group, Bayer AG, Borealis AG, Borgers AG, BSW, CTA Acoustics Inc., DuPont Materials, Eagle Industries Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., ExxonMobil Chemical, Fagerdala World Foams, Henkel Teroson India Ltd., Hutchinson SA, International Automotive Components, John's Manvill, Lanxess AG, MBM Resources Berhad, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Owens Corning, Recticel, Roush Industries Inc., Soucy Baron Inc., Ticona, and Wolverine Advanced Materials LLC.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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1. Executive Summary



2. Segmentation Summary

2.1 Segmentation by Application (Revenue)

2.2 Segmentation by Application (Volume)

2.3 Segmentation by Materials (Revenue)

2.4 Segmentation by Materials (Volume)

2.5 Segmentation by Geography



3. List of Abbreviations



4. Introduction



5. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



6. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



7. Market Landscape

7.1 Introduction to NVH Materials

7.2 Sources of NVH in an Automotive Unit

7.3 Functions of NVH Materials

Barriers

Absorption

Insulation

Damping

7.4 Types of NVH Materials



8. Global Automobiles Market

8.1 Overview

8.2 Market Size and Forecast in Units

8.3 Automotive Modules using NVH Materials

8.4 Global Automobiles Market Segmentation by Type

Global Automobiles Market Segmentation by Type 2012

Global Automobiles Market Segmentation by Type 2012-2016

Global Passenger Cars Market

Global Commercial Vehicles Market

Market Segmentation of Commercial Vehicles by Type



9. Automobiles and Automotive NVH Materials



10. Global Automotive NVH Materials Market

10.1 Market Size and Forecast in Revenue

10.2 Market Size and Forecast in Units

10.3 Supply Chain Analysis

10.4 Value Chain Analysis

10.5 Five Forces Analysis



11. Market Segmentation by Applications

11.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Segmentation by Applications



12. Market Segmentation by Materials

12.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Segmentation by Materials

12.2 Product Portfolio Matrix (Materials versus Automotive Modules)

12.3 Global Automotive NVH Materials by Revenue 2012

12.4 Global Automotive NVH Materials by Revenue Forecast 2012-2016

12.5 Global Automotive NVH Materials by Volume 2012

12.6 Growth Rate Analysis of NVH Materials

12.7 Global Automotive NVH Materials by CAGR of Revenue 2012-2016



13. Global Polyurethanes for Automotive NVH Market

13.1 Global Polyurethanes Market

13.2 Global Polyurethanes for Automotive NVH Market by Application

13.3 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue



14. Global Rubber NBR for Automotive NVH Market

14.1 Global Rubber NBR Market

14.2 Global Rubber NBR for Automotive NVH Market by Application

14.3 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue



15. Global Textile Material (Cotton) for Automotive NVH Market

15.1 Global Cotton Market

15.2 Global Textile Material (Cotton) for Automotive NVH Market by Application

15.3 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue



16. Global Fiber Glass for Automotive NVH Market

16.1 Global Fiber Glass Market

16.2 Global Fiber Glass for Automotive NVH Market by Application

16.3 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue



17. Global Textile Material (Synthetic) for Automotive NVH Market

17.1 Global Textile Material (Synthetic) for Automotive NVH Market by Application

17.2 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue



18. Global Mixed Textile Fibers for Automotive NVH Market

18.1 Global Mixed Textile Fibers for Automotive NVH Market by Application

18.2 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue



19. Global Polypropylene for Automotive NVH Market

19.1 Global Polypropylene Market

19.2 Global Polypropylene for Automotive NVH Market by Application

19.3 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue



20. Global PVC for Automotive NVH Market

20.1 Global PVC Market

20.2 Global PVC for Automotive NVH Market by Application

20.3 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue



21. Global Polyester Fiber for Automotive NVH Market

21.1 Global Polyester Fiber Market

21.2 Global Polyester Fiber for Automotive NVH Market by Application

21.3 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue



22. Geographical Segmentation

22.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market

Geographical Segmentation 2012

Geographical Segmentation 2012-2016

22.2 Automotive NVH Materials Market in EMEA

Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

22.3 Automotive NVH Materials Market in APAC

Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

22.4 Automotive NVH Materials Market in the Americas

Market Size and Forecast by Revenue



23. Vendor Landscape

23.1 Vendor Ranking



24. Buying Criteria



25. Market Growth Drivers



26. Drivers and their Impact



27. Market Challenges



28. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



29. Market Trends



30. Key Vendor Analysis



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