Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Global Automotive NVH Materials Market"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Global Automotive NVH Materials Market 2012-2016
Global Automotive NVH Materials Market(http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-automotive-nvh-materials-market-2012-2016) Materials market to grow at a CAGR of percent over the period 4.82 percent. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the demand for comfort and safety in automobiles. The Global Automotive NVH Materials market has also been witnessing the increasing availability if innovative natural NVH materials.
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Global Automotive NVH Materials Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive NVH Materials market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this space include 3M Co., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., and Hunstman Corp.
The other vendors mentioned in this report are Anand NVH Products Pvt. Ltd., Assan Hanil, Avon Group, Bayer AG, Borealis AG, Borgers AG, BSW, CTA Acoustics Inc., DuPont Materials, Eagle Industries Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., ExxonMobil Chemical, Fagerdala World Foams, Henkel Teroson India Ltd., Hutchinson SA, International Automotive Components, John's Manvill, Lanxess AG, MBM Resources Berhad, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Owens Corning, Recticel, Roush Industries Inc., Soucy Baron Inc., Ticona, and Wolverine Advanced Materials LLC.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?
What are key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?
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1. Executive Summary
2. Segmentation Summary
2.1 Segmentation by Application (Revenue)
2.2 Segmentation by Application (Volume)
2.3 Segmentation by Materials (Revenue)
2.4 Segmentation by Materials (Volume)
2.5 Segmentation by Geography
3. List of Abbreviations
4. Introduction
5. Market Research Methodology
Market Research Process
Research Design
Research Methodology
6. Scope of the Report
Market Overview
Product Offerings
7. Market Landscape
7.1 Introduction to NVH Materials
7.2 Sources of NVH in an Automotive Unit
7.3 Functions of NVH Materials
Barriers
Absorption
Insulation
Damping
7.4 Types of NVH Materials
8. Global Automobiles Market
8.1 Overview
8.2 Market Size and Forecast in Units
8.3 Automotive Modules using NVH Materials
8.4 Global Automobiles Market Segmentation by Type
Global Automobiles Market Segmentation by Type 2012
Global Automobiles Market Segmentation by Type 2012-2016
Global Passenger Cars Market
Global Commercial Vehicles Market
Market Segmentation of Commercial Vehicles by Type
9. Automobiles and Automotive NVH Materials
10. Global Automotive NVH Materials Market
10.1 Market Size and Forecast in Revenue
10.2 Market Size and Forecast in Units
10.3 Supply Chain Analysis
10.4 Value Chain Analysis
10.5 Five Forces Analysis
11. Market Segmentation by Applications
11.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Segmentation by Applications
12. Market Segmentation by Materials
12.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Segmentation by Materials
12.2 Product Portfolio Matrix (Materials versus Automotive Modules)
12.3 Global Automotive NVH Materials by Revenue 2012
12.4 Global Automotive NVH Materials by Revenue Forecast 2012-2016
12.5 Global Automotive NVH Materials by Volume 2012
12.6 Growth Rate Analysis of NVH Materials
12.7 Global Automotive NVH Materials by CAGR of Revenue 2012-2016
13. Global Polyurethanes for Automotive NVH Market
13.1 Global Polyurethanes Market
13.2 Global Polyurethanes for Automotive NVH Market by Application
13.3 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue
14. Global Rubber NBR for Automotive NVH Market
14.1 Global Rubber NBR Market
14.2 Global Rubber NBR for Automotive NVH Market by Application
14.3 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue
15. Global Textile Material (Cotton) for Automotive NVH Market
15.1 Global Cotton Market
15.2 Global Textile Material (Cotton) for Automotive NVH Market by Application
15.3 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue
16. Global Fiber Glass for Automotive NVH Market
16.1 Global Fiber Glass Market
16.2 Global Fiber Glass for Automotive NVH Market by Application
16.3 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue
17. Global Textile Material (Synthetic) for Automotive NVH Market
17.1 Global Textile Material (Synthetic) for Automotive NVH Market by Application
17.2 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue
18. Global Mixed Textile Fibers for Automotive NVH Market
18.1 Global Mixed Textile Fibers for Automotive NVH Market by Application
18.2 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue
19. Global Polypropylene for Automotive NVH Market
19.1 Global Polypropylene Market
19.2 Global Polypropylene for Automotive NVH Market by Application
19.3 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue
20. Global PVC for Automotive NVH Market
20.1 Global PVC Market
20.2 Global PVC for Automotive NVH Market by Application
20.3 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue
21. Global Polyester Fiber for Automotive NVH Market
21.1 Global Polyester Fiber Market
21.2 Global Polyester Fiber for Automotive NVH Market by Application
21.3 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue
22. Geographical Segmentation
22.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market
Geographical Segmentation 2012
Geographical Segmentation 2012-2016
22.2 Automotive NVH Materials Market in EMEA
Market Size and Forecast by Revenue
22.3 Automotive NVH Materials Market in APAC
Market Size and Forecast by Revenue
22.4 Automotive NVH Materials Market in the Americas
Market Size and Forecast by Revenue
23. Vendor Landscape
23.1 Vendor Ranking
24. Buying Criteria
25. Market Growth Drivers
26. Drivers and their Impact
27. Market Challenges
28. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
29. Market Trends
30. Key Vendor Analysis
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