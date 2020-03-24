Global Automotive OE Tire Market Is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2025 Major Players Bridgestone, Continental, Michelin SCA, Cooper Tire & Rubber

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Automotive tire covers the wheel's rim, externally to protect it and withstand the tractive force between the road surface and vehicle. Since, it is manufactured from rubber, it provides flexible cushion, thereby, reducing the impact of vibrations and absorbing shock. The demand for tire has exponentially increased due to rise in demand for vehicles across all segments. Thus, the tire demand is ultimately governed by automobile production, supplementing the growth of automotive tire industry.



Moreover, intense competition between tire manufacturers to produce highly sustainable, durable, and affordable tires are anticipated to propel the growth of automotive tire market. In addition, the adoption of advanced technology in the manufacturing process of tires in order to offer high product differentiation to the consumer leads to a high level of performance and durability, which is also likely to drive the growth of the market. Further, an increase in the lifespan of vehicles is likely to project the aftermarket growth of the global Automotive OE Tire Market.



However, growth in retreading tires market in which tread are replaced by worn out tires may inhibit the automotive tire market growth as the material cost required for the process of retreading tires is much less than manufacturing new tires. Therefore, surge in industries reclining on the retreading process of tires could prove to be a threat to this market. In addition, the fluctuation in prices of raw material such as natural rubber and reinforcing materials could hinder the growth of automotive tire industry. The improving economy of emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa among others may create an opportunity to expand the global automotive tire market share.



Segment by Key players:

- Bridgestone

- Continental

- Michelin SCA

- Cooper Tire & Rubber

- Goodyear Tire & Rubber

- Pirelli

- Hankook Tire

- Apollo Tyres

- Sibur Russian Tyres

- Kumho Tire



Segment by Type:

- Natural Rubber

- Synthetic Rubber

- Other



Segment by Application:

- Commercial Vehicle

- Passenger Vehicle



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Automotive OE Tyre Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Automotive OE Tyre Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Automotive OE Tyre Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Automotive OE Tyre Market Forecast

4.5.1. Automotive OE Tyre Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Automotive OE Tyre Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Automotive OE Tyre Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Automotive OE Tyre Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Automotive OE Tyre Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Automotive OE Tyre Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Automotive OE Tyre Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Automotive OE Tyre Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Automotive OE Tyre Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Automotive OE Tyre Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Automotive OE Tyre Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Automotive OE Tyre Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



