Global Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Vehicles 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- The Global Automotive Plastics market for Passenger Vehicles is expected to reach US$38.7 billion by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the government initiatives favoring green vehicles. The Global Automotive Plastics market for Passenger Vehicles has also been witnessing emerging demand for electric vehicles. However, recycling of automotive plastic parts poses the biggest challenge in the Global Automotive Plastics market for Passenger Vehicles.



The Global Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Vehicles 2011–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and Europe regions; it also the Global Automotive Plastics market for Passenger Vehicles landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include The Dow Chemical Co., Bayer MaterialScience AG, AkzoNobel N.V., and BASF SE.



