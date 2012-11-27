Global Automotive Powertrain Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Global Automotive Powertrain market to grow at a CAGR of 4.9 percent in terms of revenue over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this growth is the growing Global Light Vehicle market. The Global Automotive Powertrain market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for turbochargers in automotive powertrains, particularly in gasoline light vehicles during the forecast period. However, the increasing standards of fuel economy are acting as a barrier to the growth.



The Global Automotive Powertrain Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Automotive Powertrain market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the entire range of automotive powertrains, including diesel, gasoline, and alternative fuel powertrains.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Borg Warner Inc., and Magneti Marelli S.p.A.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Magna Powertrain Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Federal-Mogul Corp., and Dana Holding Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90682/global-automotive-powertrain-market-2011-2015.html