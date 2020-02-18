Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Significant growth in vehicle sales worldwide is a major factor propelling demand for automotive premium audio system. For instance, according to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers' (OICA) statistics, the total number of vehicles sold in 2016 was 94 million units, which increased to 96 million units in 2017 worldwide. Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income of consumers are some of the factors that propel demand for luxury cars, which in turn leads to growing installation of premium audio systems. Moreover, automotive premium audio systems deliver high-quality sound with four 16 watt speakers. Therefore, all these factors are expected to propel growth of the automotive premium audio system market.



Key companies

Major players operating in the global automotive premium audio system market include, Bose Corporation, Bowers & Wilkins, Harman International Industries, Inc., Klipsch Audio Technologies, Bang & Olufsen, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Sonos, Onkyo Corporation, Panasonic Automotive System, Blaupunkt GmbH, and QSC, LLC.



Major players in the market are focused on adopting product development strategies in order to enhance market share. For instance, in October 2018, Panasonic Corporation, in collaboration with Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, introduced Fender Premium Audio System, which will debut on selected trim levels of the 2019 Nissan TITAN. The 2019 Nissan TITAN is the first Nissan vehicle and the only vehicle in its class to feature the Fender Premium Audio System



Objective of Studies:

1. To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Automotive Premium Audio System market.

2. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Automotive Premium Audio System market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

3. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

4. To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

5. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

7. To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Automotive Premium Audio System market.



Regional Outlook:

Based on the region, the global Automotive Premium Audio System market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global web hosting market in 2018 with the largest share followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. High penetration of internet and the presence of well-established infrastructure are factors responsible for the high share of North America in Automotive Premium Audio System market.



The Asia Pacific with growing industrialization and increased emergence of small and medium enterprises in countries such as India, China, and Japan has led to increasing demand for Automotive Premium Audio System leading to higher growth of the market as compared to other regions.



