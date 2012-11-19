Global Automotive Radiator Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Automotive Radiator market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing Global Auto Component market. The Global Automotive Radiator market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for lightweight automotive radiator materials. However, the increasing product complexity due to changing customer requirements and norms could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Automotive Radiator Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Radiator market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating the Global Automotive Radiator market include Denso Corp., Behr GmbH and Co. KG, Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Delphi Corp., Calsonic Kansei Corp., Modine Manufacturing Co.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the the Global Automotive Radiator market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are the key trends of the Global Automotive Radiator market?

What is driving the Global Automotive Radiator market?

What are the challenges to the growth of the Global Automotive Radiator market?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Automotive Radiator market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



