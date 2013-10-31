Global Automotive Radiator Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Global Automotive Radiator Market 2012-2016



Global Automotive Radiator market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing global demand for automotive heat exchangers. The Global Automotive Radiator market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for new and innovative automotive radiators in turbocharged engines. However, the increasing product complexity could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Automotive Radiator Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and the the EMEA regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Automotive Radiator market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Denso Corp., Behr GmbH & Co. KG., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Calsonic Kansei Corp., Delphi Automotive plc, Keihin Corp., Modine Manufacturing Co., and Sanden Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings



4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Design

4.3 Research Methodology



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Customers

7.1 Global Automotive Radiator Market Segmentation by Customers 212

7.2 Global Automotive Radiator Market Segmentation by Customers 212-216

7.3 Global Automotive OEM Radiator Market

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Global Automotive Radiator Aftermarket

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast



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