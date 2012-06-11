Global Automotive Safety System Market 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- The Global Automotive Safety System market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 percent in terms of revenue over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors for this growth is the increasing number of initiatives by governments across the globe. The Global Automotive Safety System market has also been witnessing the introduction of new, innovative safety system products with changing customer demands. However, the increasing cost of raw material is acting as a barrier to the market growth.



The Global Automotive Safety System Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Automotive Safety System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the market for automotive safety system products, including passive safety systems and active safety systems.



Key vendors dominating this market space include TRW Inc., Autoliv Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and Takata Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Key Safety System Inc., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., and Nihon Plast Co.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/79231/global-automotive-safety-system-market-2011-2015.html