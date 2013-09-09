Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Automotive Safety Systems Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Safety Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.97percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to comply with government regulations. The Global Automotive Safety Systems market has also been witnessing the emergence of smart airbag systems. However, the systems use has been limited to premium vehicles and this could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Automotive Safety Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, the Americas, and Europe; it also covers the Global Automotive Safety Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Autoliv Inc., Takata Corp., Toyoda Gosei Ltd., and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Key Safety System Inc., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, and Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., and Delphi Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Autoliv Inc., Takata Corp., Toyoda Gosei Ltd., and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.; Key Safety System Inc., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, and Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., and Delphi Corp.



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