Global Automotive Safety Systems Market 2012-2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Global Automotive Safety Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.97percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to comply with government regulations. The Global Automotive Safety Systems market has also been witnessing the emergence of smart airbag systems. However, the systems’ use has been limited to premium vehicles and this could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Automotive Safety Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, the Americas, and Europe; it also covers the Global Automotive Safety Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Autoliv Inc., Takata Corp., Toyoda Gosei Ltd., and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Key Safety System Inc., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, and Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., and Delphi Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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Global and China Automotive Safety System Industry Report, 2012-2013

(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-automotive-safety-system-industry-report-2012-2013-report.html)



The poor performance of both EU and Chinese auto markets in 2012 dragged down the growth rate of global automotive industry. Automotive safety system market size in that year was approximately $22.365 billion, a slight increase of 1.2% over 2011. In 2013, automobile markets of China and the United States have done a superb job, thus offsetting the worse performance of the EU market, it is expected that the automotive safety system market in 2013 shows 3.3% growth. Meanwhile, as a large number of active automotive safety system products have come into use, the market size will be expanded to $25.628 billion in 2015. Currently, active automotive safety system mainly refers to the night vision system, which has been added to the top BMW products as early as 2005. For now, the night vision system is moving from luxury cars to mid-range car market. Major Manufacturers include Autoliv, Visteon, Hella, Astyx and Tyco Electronics.



Global and China Automotive Spring Industry 2013

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The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and industry chain structure. Global market analysis and Chinese domestic market analysis are provided with a focus on history, developments, trends and competitive landscape of the market. A comparison between the international and Chinese situation is also offered. also focuses on development policies and plans for the industry as well as a consideration of a cost structure analysis. Capacity production, market share analysis, import and export consumption and price cost production value gross margins are discussed.



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