Global Automotive Seat Belts Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Global Automotive Seat Belts Market 2012-2016



Global Automotive Seatbelts market to grow at a CAGR of 4.41 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the improved safety. The Global Automotive Seatbelts market has also been witnessing the increased adoption of inflatable seatbelts. However, the economic instability in many countries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Automotive Seatbelts Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Seatbelts market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Autoliv Inc., Takata Corp., TRW Inc., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Delphi Automotive plc., Key Safety System Inc., and Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Types of Seat Belts

6.1 Lap Belts

6.2 Sash Belts

6.3 Automatic Seat Belts

6.4 Three-point Belts

6.5 Belt-in-Seat

6.6 Five-Point Harnesses

6.7 Six-point Harnesses



7. Market Landscape

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Five Forces Analysis



8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Automotive Seatbelts Market by Geographical Segmentation 212-216

8.3 Automotive Seatbelts Market in the APAC Region

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Automotive Seatbelt Market in the EMEA Region

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.5 Automotive Seatbelt Market in the Americas

8.5.1 Market Size and Forecast



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