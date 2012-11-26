Global Automotive Seat Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- The Global Automotive Seat market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 percent in terms of revenue over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this growth is the increasing demand from the BRIC countries. The Global Automotive Seat market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for automotive power seats, which are controlled or adjusted electronically, during the forecast period. However, stringent testing norms are acting as a barrier to the growth.



The Global Automotive Seat Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Automotive Seat market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the entire range of automotive seats available in the Global Automotive Seat market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Johnson Controls Inc., Lear Corp., Toyota Boshoku Corp., and Faurecia SA.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: TS Tech Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Tachi-s Co. Ltd., NHK Spring Co. Ltd., Brose Group, and Dymos Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

