Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Automotive Seats Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Seats market to grow at a CAGR of 4.35 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased emphasis on driver and passenger comfort. The Global Automotive Seats market has also been witnessing the development of high strength-to-weight ratio and thinner seats. However, the volatile raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Automotive Seats Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers global region; it also covers the Global Automotive Seats market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Johnson Controls INC., Lear Corp., Faurecia EO, and Toyota Boshoku Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Amerigon, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.KG, Dura Automotive Systems, LLC, Grammer AG, Grupo, Antolin Irausa, S.A., Kongsberg Automotive, Magna International Inc., Martinrea International Inc., NHK Spring Co., Ltd., Recticel, Sharda Motor Industries, Tachi-S, and TS Tech Co., Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146631/global-automotive-seats-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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