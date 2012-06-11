Global Automotive Sensor Market 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- The Global Automotive Sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.78 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors for this growth is the increasing safety concerns of end-users by automobile manufacturers and governments across the globe. The Global Automotive Sensor market has also been witnessing the rising demand for automotive electronic components by end-users for a better driving experience and safety. However, the increasing cost of automotive raw materials is acting as a barrier to the market growth.



The Global Automotive Sensor Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Automotive Sensor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the market for the entire range of automotive sensors that is currently available in the market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc., and Denso Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/79232/global-automotive-sensor-market-2011-2015.html