Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market 2011-2015 New Report

Global Automotive Transmission Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing Global Light Vehicle market. The Global Automotive Transmission Systems market has also been witnessing increasing demand for dual-clutch transmission systems. However, the high cost of alternative fuel vehicles such as hybrid vehicles could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Europe; China, India, and Japan; North America; and the Rest of the World; it also covers the Global Automotive Transmission Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, GETRAG Corporate Group, Borg Warner Inc., and Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are JATCO Ltd., Magna International Inc., Allison Transmission Inc., Eaton Corp., and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

