Global Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018 - Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- The Report The urbanization in developed nations is expected to drive the automotive industry which in turn is likely to bolster the automotive cable and wire materials market. North America and Europe are expected to continue their dominance in this market. The market is expected to grow affluently and create new opportunities in Asia Pacific due to the growing urbanization and automotive industry. The automotive cable and wire materials market can be segmented based on raw materials utilized as, Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), cross linked polyethylene (XPLE), electron beam based XLPE, and peroxide based XLPE, fluoropolymers, polyphenylene ether (PPE), co-polyester elastomer (COPE) and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU).



Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), polyphenylene ether (PPE), and Polymers such as co-polyester elastomer (COPE) are gaining popularity however they are not expected to entirely replace materials such as XLPE and PVC. Fluoropolymers are chiefly utilized in the high temperature cable applications. Fluoropolymers are expected to dominate the class D and E applications. The cabling in automotives is expected to be driven by the need for more data applications and multimedia. The growth in the automotive industry, and rise in the disposable income of population worldwide is expected to equally fuel the demand for automotive cable and wire materials. The growing environmental concerns are expected to divert the customers towards better alternatives.



Original equipment manufacturers are expected to go for standardized solutions. Some of the key participants of this industry include Famcom Rubber Products (India) Pvt. Ltd., Zhejiang Rijiu Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Tonna Plastics, Allied Wire and Cable Inc., and others.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



