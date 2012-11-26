Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- The Global Automotive Wiring Harness market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent in terms of revenue over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors for this growth is the increasing demand for electric vehicles. The Global Automotive Wiring Harness market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for hybrid vehicles during the forecast period. However, the increasing financial constraints are acting as a barrier to the market growth.



The Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Automotive Wiring Harness market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the entire range of automotive wiring harnesses for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles available in the Global Automotive Wiring Harness market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Yazaki Corp., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Delphi Automotive plc, and Leoni AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report Lear Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kyungshin Corp., PKC Group plc, and Kromberg and Schubert GmbH.



