Global Baby Food and Formula Market Growth 2012 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Global Baby Food and Formula market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing urbanization especially in the developing countries. The Global Baby Food and Formula market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of organic baby food by consumers. However, the declining birth rates in countries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Baby Food and Formula market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Baby Food and Formula market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, its market landscape, and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Abbott Laboratories, Danone SA, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., and Nestle S.A.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Ella's Kitchen, Hero Group, H.J. Heinz Nutrition, Parent's Choice, and Plum Organics.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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