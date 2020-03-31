Global Baby Safety Products Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Britax Child Safety, Chicco, Dorel Industries, Baby Cache

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Baby safety products include baby strollers and prams, baby monitors, baby cribs, and baby car seats. Baby strollers and prams and baby car seats are of different types depending upon the weight and age of a baby. With latest advances, the baby gear technology is making it easier for parents to carry infants and babies comfortably and conveniently. Baby monitor is a device used for transmitting sound and video images from one room to another, to keep a tab on a baby's activities in case parents are not around. Baby crib is an infant bed used to leave baby safe in bed and prevent from falling while escaping the bed. All these products are used to provide comfort to babies while traveling or when parents are not around.



The global Baby Safety Products Market size was valued at USD 94.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025.



The increasing demand for baby safety products drives the market. Improved product quality, technical advancement, rise in disposable income and government support are key factors contributing to the growth of market. Improved product quality is a key trend that is expected to influence market growth during the forecast period. Governments are placing stringent rules and regulations regarding baby safety products for enhanced protection. These regulations mandate proper quality checks before installation of baby safety products. Introduction of specificity and multi-functionality of baby strollers is another trend that is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Rise in disposable income encourages customers to buy baby safety products for children. The regions in APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW are expected to witness a growth over the forecast period.



Segment by Key players:

- Britax Child Safety

- Chicco

- Dorel Industries

- Baby Cache

- Baby's Dream Furniture

- Baby Jogger

- Baby Trend



Segment by Type:

- Baby Stroller and Pram

- Baby Monitor

- Baby Crib

- Baby Car Seat



Segment by Application:

- Offline Sales

- Online Sales



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Baby Safety Products Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Baby Safety Products Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Baby Safety Products Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Baby Safety Products Market Forecast

4.5.1. Baby Safety Products Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Baby Safety Products Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Baby Safety Products Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Baby Safety Products Market Analysis And Forecast By Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Type

5.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Type

5.3. Baby Safety Products Market Size And Volume Forecast By Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube And Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment By Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis By Type



6. Global Baby Safety Products Market Analysis And Forecast By Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Application

6.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Application

6.3. Baby Safety Products Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Baby Safety Products Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Baby Safety Products Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Baby Safety Products Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Baby Safety Products Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Baby Safety Products Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=79092



