Global Bag Filter Market Professional Survey Report 2019, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

The report on Bag Filter Market (Type - Pulse Jet, Reverse Air, and Shaker; Media - Woven, Pleated, and Nonwoven; Fluid - Air, and Liquid; End-users - Chemical & Petrochemical, Food Processing, Mineral, Cement, Automotive, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global bag filter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Increased Environmental Regulations are Driving the Growth of the Market



Regulations of different governments to reduce air pollution is one of the major driving factors of the bag filter market. Furthermore, factors such as increasing awareness of workplace safety & security, increasing end-user industries, and increased environmental regulations are also driving the growth of the market. The growing cement and mining industry is fueling the growth of the market. However, the slow implementation of pollution control regulations hampers the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing investments to improve air quality in the industries is anticipated to provide growth opportunities to the market players.



Bag Filter Market: Segmentation



The global bag filter market is segmented on the basis of type, media, fluid, and end-users. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into pulse jet, reverse air, and shaker. The pulse jet segment holds a large market share due to its easy and dependable operation for high-volume dust collection applications. Based on media, the market is segmented into woven, pleated, and nonwoven. Based on fluid, submarkets include air and liquid. The air segment holds a large market share due to growing demand in highly polluting industries such as power generation, mining operation, chemical, and cement industries. By the end-user, the market is segmented into chemical & petrochemical, food processing, mineral, cement, automotive, and other end-users.



North America Holds the Largest Market Share



Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global bag filter market. The stringent environmental laws about the environment and safety are driving the growth of the market in this region. Asia-Pacific is the second-largest market for the bag filters owing to increasing industrial pollution in countries such as China and India.



Bag Filter Market: Competitive Analysis



Some of the industry participants of the global bag filter market are Thermax Ltd., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power System, Ltd., Donaldson Company, Inc., Pall Corporation, BWF Envirotec, Shanghai Filterbag Factory Co., Ltd., GE Appliances, Eaton Corporation Plc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. and Rosedale Products Inc. among the others.



