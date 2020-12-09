Global Baggage Handling System Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast Till 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- The global Baggage Handling System Market is projected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2020 to USD 10.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The increase in air travel by people all over the world, modernization of airports, and enhancement of airports' efficiency and customer satisfaction are expected to drive the growth of the baggage handling system market.



The key strategies adopted by the major players in the baggage handling system market from 2017 to 2020 are partnerships and supply contracts. Baggage handling system manufacturers and component suppliers are focusing on increasing their global presence and respective market shares. Vanderlande signed a landmark innovation partnership agreement with Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) to develop and apply its future-proof baggage logistics solution—FLEET—in the real-world environment of one of the world's busiest passenger airports. The new product developments strategy is ranked 2nd amongst all the strategies adopted by companies in the baggage handling system market. Baggage handling system suppliers are focusing on the development of technology, infrastructure, and components compatible with automated baggage handling. For instance, March 2019, Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics (SPPAL) presented its broad portfolio of hardware and software for airports and airlines. From efficiency-enhancing baggage handling systems and cloud-based technologies up to comprehensive service offerings, SPPAL provides a range of solutions and systems to further improve vital airport processes. The innovative SmartTray forms an excellent basis for predictive maintenance of baggage handling systems. Intelligent sensors on different components record measurements and data, which are stored in MindSphere, the open, cloud-based IoT operating system from Siemens.



Vanderlande Industries (Netherlands) is identified as the leading player in the baggage handling system market. The company is one of the established players and a globally renowned supplier of baggage handling systems. The company follows the strategy of new product developments to gain a competitive edge in the baggage handling system market. In September 2020, Vanderlande introduced its new UV-C Tray Disinfection solution, designed to help airports make security checkpoints safer for both passengers and employees. Using short wavelength UV light, the solution is capable of killing and deactivating 99.9% of bacteria and viruses on trays between each use. Disinfecting high-touch surfaces has become a priority for airports as the industry is preparing for air traffic to pick up again. It is well known that the trays used at security checkpoints pose a concern as each bin can be touched by hundreds of passengers every day. Without an automated sanitizing solution, this would result in a significant increase in the need for manual cleaning of trays as well as a decrease in throughput at the checkpoint.



Siemens (Germany) is also one of the leading players in the baggage handling system market. The company invests heavily in R&D activities pertaining to infrastructure and cities segment of this company. It also plans to enlarge its baggage handling system product portfolio to cater to its various customers all around the world while establishing itself as a strong player in the market. It has adopted the strategies of partnerships/collaborations/joint ventures/agreements/supply contracts to increase its presence in the baggage handling system market. In July 2020, Siemens Logistics received an order to upgrade the baggage handling system in Terminal 2 and its satellite building at the Franz Josef Strauss Airport in Munich. By integrating innovative screening units, Siemens supports the customer to ensure that international specifications for baggage checking are met to the highest degree and to continue to successfully manage the ever-increasing number of passengers. The customer is the Terminal 2 Gesellschaft, a joint subsidiary of Munich Airport and Lufthansa.



Key Market Players:



The baggage handling system market is dominated by few global players and comprises several regional players as well. The key players in the baggage handling system market are Siemens (Germany), Vanderlande Industries (Netherlands), Daifuku (Japan), Pteris Global Limited (Singapore), BEUMER (Germany), and SITA (Switzerland).



Market Size Estimation



The top-down approach has been used to estimate and validate the size of the baggage handling system market.



The global baggage handling system market, in terms of value, is derived by considering the investments in baggage handling systems out of the total investment in the developments of new airports, airport modernization, multimodal transportation, and marine and metro luggage handling automation. Additionally, the revenue generated by the baggage handling system and service suppliers has been considered for data triangulation. The market is also corrected, validated, and confirmed through primary expert insights. The global baggage handling system market is further divided into regions by considering factors such as regional developments, number of airports in each region, regional airline passenger volume, regional maritime cruise passenger volume, railway industry developments, and primary insights.



