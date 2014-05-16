Global Baking Powder Market Is Expected to Reach USD 3.36 Billion by 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Transparency Market Research has launched a new market report titled "Baking Powder (Phosphate, Anhydrous Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Sulfate Phosphate, Tartrate, Aluminum-free, Phosphate-free& Others) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 -2019". According to the report the demand for baking powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% in terms of revenue from 2013 to 2019 and the market was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2012 is expected to reach USD 3.36 billion by 2019.



Browse Global Baking Powder Market Report with Full TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/baking-powder-market.html



The global baking powder market witnessed growth in recent years due to growing fast food industry. In addition, rapid urbanization coupled with preference for health oriented bakery products is also one of the major growth drivers for baking powder industry. Substitution by baking soda and adverse effects of baking powder are the major growth barriers to the market growth. However, new product launches are stimulating market growth.



In 2012, the global baking powder market by product type was dominated by tartrate baking powder which accounted for 30.4% of the overall share in terms of revenue, followed by phosphate based baking powder that accounted for 24.5% of the market share in terms of revenue. Nowadays due to increasing health concerns people avoid usage of aluminum based baking powder since aluminum intake has been implicated in several health issues such as Alzheimer's. Thus, aluminum free baking powder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % in terms of revenue from 2013 to 2019. Potassium based baking powder is the substitute as it can help in sodium or phosphorous salt content reduction of up to 50%. Hence phosphate free baking powder market is expected to grow at a rate of 5.8 % in terms of revenue from 2013 to 2019.



Asia Pacific dominated the global baking powder market and accounted for over 36.3% of the global demand in 2012 in terms of revenue followed by Europe which accounted for 28.5% share for the same year in terms of revenue. Moreover, in the future,Asia Pacific will remain the most promising market with an estimated CAGR of 5.6% in terms of revenue from 2013 to 2019. Economies such as China, India and Japan are expected to be the chief contributors to this growth. Nuclear families and increase in the number of working women are some of the cultural traits which have influenced people's lifestyle and thus there is a shift towards ready to eat foods in these regions.



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There are many brands available in the market such as Clabber girl, Rumford, Davis and Calumet however, none have significant market share. Some of the major players of the market are ACH Food Companies Inc., Clabber Girl Corporation, Caravan Ingredients, Inc. and Weikfield Products Private Limited.



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